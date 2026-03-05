Launching Our New Website

Today we're launching a completely redesigned loadforge.com. It's faster, cleaner, and built to reflect everything LoadForge has become over the past year.

Why a new site

LoadForge started as a load testing tool. That's still at the heart of what we do — but over the last twelve months we've shipped so much that the old site couldn't keep up. Browser testing, AI endpoint testing, performance monitoring, a CLI, advanced reporting — none of it had a proper home. The old layout was bursting at the seams.

So we rebuilt the whole thing. Not a reskin — a ground-up rethink of how we present LoadForge to teams evaluating it for the first time and to existing customers looking for what's new.

What's changed

A clearer product structure. Every major capability now has its own dedicated page with real examples, use cases, and technical detail:

Continuous Load Testing — Simulate real-world traffic from global regions, run tests in CI/CD, and catch regressions before they hit production.

— Simulate real-world traffic from global regions, run tests in CI/CD, and catch regressions before they hit production. API Load Testing — Stress-test REST, GraphQL, and WebSocket endpoints at scale. Import OpenAPI specs or write custom scripts. Validate status codes, response bodies, and latency thresholds.

— Stress-test REST, GraphQL, and WebSocket endpoints at scale. Import OpenAPI specs or write custom scripts. Validate status codes, response bodies, and latency thresholds. Browser Testing — Real Chromium sessions under load. Measure Core Web Vitals, run multi-step user journeys, and catch visual regressions that HTTP-only tools miss entirely.

— Real Chromium sessions under load. Measure Core Web Vitals, run multi-step user journeys, and catch visual regressions that HTTP-only tools miss entirely. AI & LLM Testing — Purpose-built for inference endpoints. Track time-to-first-token, tokens-per-second throughput, streaming reliability, and cost under concurrent prompt loads.

— Purpose-built for inference endpoints. Track time-to-first-token, tokens-per-second throughput, streaming reliability, and cost under concurrent prompt loads. Performance Monitoring — Unified dashboard for Core Web Vitals, Lighthouse scores, response times, and uptime. One command center for performance intelligence across all your properties.

— Unified dashboard for Core Web Vitals, Lighthouse scores, response times, and uptime. One command center for performance intelligence across all your properties. Reporting & Analytics — AI-powered reports with full percentile breakdowns, error analysis, and actionable recommendations. Teams fix issues instead of interpreting raw data.

A better look and feel. The new design is darker, faster, and less cluttered. Navigation is tighter. Pages load quicker. Everything is built with Next.js and statically generated where possible.

Transparent pricing. The pricing page now lays out exactly what you get at each tier — credits, virtual users, regions, integrations, team seats — with no guesswork.

A year of shipping

For context, here's a snapshot of what's landed since early 2025:

Browser testing with real Chromium and Playwright scripting

with real Chromium and Playwright scripting AI/LLM load testing for inference endpoints

for inference endpoints LoadForge CLI for running tests from your terminal and CI pipelines

for running tests from your terminal and CI pipelines Performance monitoring with Lighthouse audits and Core Web Vitals tracking

with Lighthouse audits and Core Web Vitals tracking AI-powered reporting with auto-generated summaries and recommendations

with auto-generated summaries and recommendations Anomaly detection that alerts you when metrics drift before a deploy tanks them

that alerts you when metrics drift before a deploy tanks them Enhanced file management , debug logging, and faster test launches

, debug logging, and faster test launches Global expansion — test from datacenters across the US, UK, EU, Asia, and Australia

Each of these got a blog post when it shipped. The new site ties them all together into a coherent story.

What's next

The new site is a foundation, not a finish line. We'll keep adding content — more docs, more guides, more examples — as the platform grows. If you spot anything off or have suggestions, reach out. We're listening.

In the meantime: explore the new site, poke around the product pages, and if you haven't tried LoadForge yet, the free trial takes about two minutes to set up.