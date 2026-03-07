Per-Minute Billing: Pay Only for What You Use

We've switched from per-hour to per-minute test billing across every plan. The change is live now and applies to all new test runs automatically.

What changed

Previously, every test run consumed credits in one-hour blocks. A 5-minute smoke test cost the same as a 55-minute soak test — one full hour credit. That never felt right.

Now, credits are consumed by the minute. That same 5-minute smoke test costs roughly 1/12th of what it did before.

The hourly rate hasn't changed

This isn't a price increase disguised as a unit change. The per-minute rate is simply the old hourly rate divided by 60. If you run a full 60-minute test, you pay exactly what you always paid. The only difference is that shorter tests now cost less.

Test duration Old cost (per-hour billing) New cost (per-minute billing) 5 minutes 1 hour credit 5 minute credits 15 minutes 1 hour credit 15 minute credits 30 minutes 1 hour credit 30 minute credits 60 minutes 1 hour credit 60 minute credits

Why this matters

Short tests become practical. Quick regression checks, CI pipeline smoke tests, and pre-deploy sanity runs no longer burn a full hour credit each. Teams that test frequently — exactly what we encourage — benefit the most.

Better CI/CD economics. If you're running a 3-minute load test on every pull request, you were previously spending 20x more than the test actually warranted. Per-minute billing makes continuous testing dramatically more affordable.

No penalty for testing often. We've always believed load testing tools should be designed to be used, not rationed. Per-hour billing quietly punished teams that ran many short tests. That friction is gone now.

What you need to do

Nothing. The change is automatic. Your plan, your test credits, and your workflows all stay the same — you'll just notice your credits stretching further if you regularly run tests shorter than an hour.

Quick math

A team running 20 short tests per month at an average of 10 minutes each was previously consuming 20 hour credits. Under per-minute billing, that same usage consumes the equivalent of roughly 3.3 hour credits — an 83% reduction in credit consumption for the same testing workload.

Per-minute billing is live on all plans today. Run a quick test and see the difference in your credit usage.

Explore what you can test: Load testing for websites and APIs, browser testing for real Chromium sessions, or AI/LLM testing for inference endpoints. See all plans on our pricing page.