Load Testing vs Stress Testing: What's the Difference?

Quick Definitions

Load testing is the practice of testing your application under expected or peak traffic levels to verify that it meets your performance requirements. You define a target number of concurrent users — based on your real-world traffic data — and confirm that response times, throughput, and error rates stay within acceptable bounds at that level. The question load testing answers is: "Does my system perform well enough when the expected number of people use it?"

Stress testing is the practice of pushing your application beyond its normal or peak capacity to find its breaking point and observe how it fails. You keep increasing the load until the system degrades, errors spike, or components fail entirely. The question stress testing answers is: "What happens when demand exceeds what my system was designed to handle, and where exactly does it break?"

Both are essential forms of performance testing, but they serve fundamentally different purposes and reveal different kinds of information.

Key Differences at a Glance

Aspect Load Testing Stress Testing Goal Verify performance under expected load Find the breaking point Load level Normal to peak expected traffic Beyond peak, pushed to the limit Duration 15-60 minutes typical Until the system degrades or fails What it reveals Response times, throughput at expected load Maximum capacity, failure modes When to use Before launches, regular validation Capacity planning, disaster preparation Pass/fail criteria Meets SLOs at target load Graceful degradation, ability to recover

The key distinction is intent. A load test succeeds when everything works correctly. A stress test succeeds when you learn something useful about failure — even if (especially if) the system breaks.

Load Testing in Detail

The purpose of a load test is to validate that your system performs acceptably at the traffic levels you expect to see in production. It is a confirmation exercise: you have defined what "good" looks like, and you are verifying that your system achieves it.

Methodology

A typical load test follows this pattern:

Define your target. Based on analytics and business projections, determine the number of concurrent users your system needs to support. For example, 500 concurrent users during a promotional sale. Define your SLOs. What does "acceptable performance" mean? Common targets include median response time under 500ms, p95 under 1 second, error rate below 0.5%, and throughput of at least 200 requests per second. Ramp up to target. Gradually increase the user count from zero to your target over several minutes. This avoids the artificial thundering herd effect of starting all users simultaneously. Sustain the load. Hold at the target user count for 15 to 60 minutes. Short tests miss problems that only emerge after caches stabilize, connection pools fill, and garbage collection cycles complete. Measure against SLOs. Compare the observed metrics against your defined targets.

Example Scenario

Your e-commerce site expects 500 concurrent users during an upcoming seasonal sale. You have defined these SLOs:

Median response time: under 800ms

95th percentile response time: under 2 seconds

Error rate: below 0.5%

Homepage TTFB: under 300ms

You run a load test at 500 users for 30 minutes. The results show a median response time of 420ms, a p95 of 1.1 seconds, an error rate of 0.2%, and homepage TTFB of 180ms. The test passes. Your system meets all defined SLOs at the expected traffic level.

What "Passing" Looks Like

A load test passes when every SLO is met at the target load for the full duration of the test. It is not enough for metrics to be acceptable at the 5-minute mark — they need to hold steady through the entire test window. If response times slowly creep upward during a 30-minute test, that suggests a resource leak or degradation pattern that will worsen over time.

A passing load test gives you confidence to launch, deploy, or face the expected traffic event. It does not tell you what happens if traffic exceeds expectations — that is what stress testing is for.

Stress Testing in Detail

The purpose of a stress test is to discover where your system breaks and, critically, how it breaks. Unlike load testing, the goal is not to confirm that everything works. The goal is to find the limits.

Methodology

A stress test follows a different pattern:

Start at or above your expected peak. If your load test target is 500 users, your stress test might begin at 500 and ramp upward from there. Keep increasing the load. Add users continuously or in steps — 500, 750, 1,000, 1,250, 1,500, 2,000 — watching metrics at each level. Continue until degradation or failure. Do not stop at a predetermined user count. Stop when you observe meaningful degradation: response times that exceed usability thresholds, error rates that climb above single digits, or actual system failures. Document what breaks and how. The specific failure mode is the most valuable information a stress test produces.

Example Scenario

Starting from 500 concurrent users (your validated load test level), you ramp upward:

At 500 users : Response times steady at 420ms, 0.2% errors. This is your validated baseline.

: Response times steady at 420ms, 0.2% errors. This is your validated baseline. At 800 users : Response times climb to 650ms. Performance is degrading but still functional.

: Response times climb to 650ms. Performance is degrading but still functional. At 1,200 users : Response times spike to 2.8 seconds. Users are starting to experience noticeable delays. Database CPU hits 90%.

: Response times spike to 2.8 seconds. Users are starting to experience noticeable delays. Database CPU hits 90%. At 1,500 users : Error rate jumps to 8%. HTTP 503 (Service Unavailable) errors appear. The application server's thread pool is exhausted.

: Error rate jumps to 8%. HTTP 503 (Service Unavailable) errors appear. The application server's thread pool is exhausted. At 1,800 users: Error rate hits 35%. Database connection pool is fully exhausted. New requests cannot acquire a database connection and time out after 30 seconds.

What You Learn

This stress test reveals several critical pieces of information:

Maximum practical capacity is approximately 1,000 users — the point before significant degradation begins.

— the point before significant degradation begins. The first bottleneck is the database CPU — it saturates before any other component fails.

— it saturates before any other component fails. The second bottleneck is the database connection pool — once the database is slow, connections are held longer, and the pool runs dry.

— once the database is slow, connections are held longer, and the pool runs dry. The failure mode is not graceful — instead of rejecting excess traffic quickly with a clean error, the system holds connections for 30 seconds before timing out, making the problem worse by consuming resources on requests it will ultimately fail.

Each of these findings is actionable. You can increase the database connection pool size, add database read replicas to distribute query load, implement circuit breakers to fail fast instead of holding connections, and add request queuing or rate limiting to shed excess load gracefully.

Other Types of Performance Testing

Load testing and stress testing are the two most common forms of performance testing, but they are part of a broader family. Understanding the full spectrum helps you choose the right test for the right situation.

Soak testing (also called endurance testing) runs a sustained, moderate load for an extended period — typically 4 to 24 hours or more. The purpose is to detect problems that only emerge over time: memory leaks that slowly consume available RAM, connection leaks that gradually exhaust database connection pools, log files that fill up disk space, or caches that grow unbounded. A system that passes a 30-minute load test can still fail after 8 hours of continuous operation.

Spike testing simulates a sudden, dramatic surge in traffic — for example, ramping from 200 users to 5,000 users in under a minute, then dropping back. This tests your system's ability to handle sudden shocks and, equally important, its ability to recover afterward. Spike testing is critical for applications that rely on auto-scaling infrastructure, because it reveals whether scaling mechanisms react fast enough to absorb the burst before users experience errors.

Scalability testing measures the relationship between added resources and increased capacity. If you double your server count, does your throughput double? Or does it increase by only 40% due to synchronization overhead, shared database limits, or other architectural constraints? Scalability testing helps you understand the economics of scaling: at what point does adding more hardware stop being cost-effective?

Volume testing examines how your system behaves with large amounts of stored data. An application that responds in 50ms with 10,000 database records might respond in 5 seconds with 10 million records, even under light traffic. Volume testing catches these data-scale problems.

For a comprehensive overview of all performance testing types and when to apply each, see our performance testing guide.

When to Use Each

Use Load Testing When...

Pre-launch validation — You are about to launch a new product, feature, or marketing campaign and need confidence that your infrastructure can handle the expected traffic.

— You are about to launch a new product, feature, or marketing campaign and need confidence that your infrastructure can handle the expected traffic. After deployments — A new release may introduce performance regressions. A quick load test against staging or production verifies that response times have not degraded.

— A new release may introduce performance regressions. A quick load test against staging or production verifies that response times have not degraded. Regular regression testing — Weekly or monthly load tests establish a performance trend line. Gradual degradation is easy to miss without regular measurement.

— Weekly or monthly load tests establish a performance trend line. Gradual degradation is easy to miss without regular measurement. CI/CD pipeline gates — Automated load tests that run on every build or release, blocking deployment if performance drops below defined thresholds.

— Automated load tests that run on every build or release, blocking deployment if performance drops below defined thresholds. SLA verification — You have committed to specific performance standards for your customers. Load testing proves you meet them.

Use Stress Testing When...

Capacity planning — You need to know your actual maximum capacity to plan infrastructure investments. Stress testing gives you a concrete number.

— You need to know your actual maximum capacity to plan infrastructure investments. Stress testing gives you a concrete number. Before expected traffic spikes — A major sale, product launch, or media appearance is coming. Stress testing tells you how far beyond normal traffic you can handle before things break.

— A major sale, product launch, or media appearance is coming. Stress testing tells you how far beyond normal traffic you can handle before things break. Evaluating new infrastructure — You have migrated to a new hosting provider, upgraded your database, or refactored your architecture. Stress testing reveals the new ceiling.

— You have migrated to a new hosting provider, upgraded your database, or refactored your architecture. Stress testing reveals the new ceiling. Disaster recovery planning — Understanding how your system fails helps you plan for recovery. Does it fail gracefully and recover automatically, or does it require manual intervention?

— Understanding how your system fails helps you plan for recovery. Does it fail gracefully and recover automatically, or does it require manual intervention? Finding failure modes — You want to know whether your system degrades gracefully (slower responses, queued requests) or fails catastrophically (crashes, data corruption, cascading failures).

Use Both When...

Major releases — Load testing confirms the release meets performance targets. Stress testing confirms it does not introduce new failure modes.

— Load testing confirms the release meets performance targets. Stress testing confirms it does not introduce new failure modes. Infrastructure migrations — Load testing validates performance on the new infrastructure. Stress testing reveals the new capacity ceiling.

— Load testing validates performance on the new infrastructure. Stress testing reveals the new capacity ceiling. Annual capacity reviews — Load testing verifies you still meet SLOs at current traffic. Stress testing determines how much growth headroom you have before the next infrastructure investment.

Running Both with LoadForge

One of the practical advantages of using Locust-based testing (which LoadForge runs natively) is that the same test script works for both load testing and stress testing. The only difference is the configuration.

For a load test, you configure the test to simulate your expected traffic level and sustain it:

Target users: 500

Ramp-up: 10 users per second

Duration: 30 minutes

Pass criteria: response time p95 under 2 seconds, error rate under 0.5%

For a stress test of the same application, you use the identical script with a different profile:

Target users: 2,000 (or higher)

Ramp-up: 5 users per second (slower to observe each stage)

Duration: until failure or target reached

No pass criteria — the goal is observation, not validation

LoadForge makes switching between these profiles straightforward. You write your Locust test script once, defining the user behavior and task weights. Then you create separate test configurations for load testing and stress testing, each with its own user count, ramp-up rate, and duration. The same script, different intent, different insights.

This approach also lets you track capacity over time. Run the same stress test after each major release or infrastructure change, and you build a history of your system's maximum capacity — making it immediately visible when a change improves or degrades your ceiling.

Conclusion

Load testing and stress testing are complementary, not interchangeable. Load testing answers the question "does my system meet requirements at expected traffic levels?" It is a validation exercise — you define success criteria and confirm your system achieves them. Stress testing answers the question "what happens when traffic exceeds expectations?" It is a discovery exercise — you push until something breaks and learn from the failure.

Skipping load testing means deploying without confidence that your system meets its performance targets. Skipping stress testing means not knowing your capacity ceiling or how your system behaves when it is exceeded. Both gaps create risk.

The most resilient teams run both regularly: load tests to validate every release, stress tests to maintain awareness of their capacity limits and failure modes. The investment is modest — a few hours of testing — and the payoff is the difference between controlled confidence and hoping for the best.

For a foundational understanding of load testing concepts, see what is load testing. For practical guidance on writing and running tests, check out our load testing tutorial. And for the full spectrum of performance testing approaches, read our performance testing guide.