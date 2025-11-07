Explorer reports addition
We have added a new Explorer feature to reports, with a timeline scrubber and easy anomaly detection.
We have introduced a new AI executive summary on the Summary page of Run reports for all our clients.
LoadForge allows you to test from many different regions around the globe.
We maintain a list of IP address ranges in these datacenters to help clients with allowing them, preventing rate limits being hit, etc. You can also set custom headers with LoadForge requests though to bypass restrictions.
24.144.68.0/22 24.144.80.0/20 24.199.68.0/22 24.199.72.0/21 24.199.96.0/20 24.199.112.0/20 45.55.0.0/19 45.55.108.0/22 45.55.112.0/22 64.23.128.0/20 64.23.144.0/20 64.23.160.0/20 64.23.176.0/20 64.23.192.0/19 64.23.224.0/20 64.23.240.0/20 64.225.32.0/20 64.225.88.0/22 64.225.112.0/20 64.227.48.0/20 64.227.80.0/20 64.227.96.0/20 68.183.160.0/20 68.183.248.0/22 104.131.128.0/20 104.131.144.0/20 104.236.128.0/18 104.248.64.0/20 104.248.176.0/20 104.248.208.0/20 107.170.192.0/20 107.170.208.0/20 107.170.224.0/24 107.170.225.0/24 107.170.226.0/24 107.170.227.0/24 107.170.228.0/24 107.170.229.0/24 107.170.230.0/24 107.170.231.0/24 107.170.232.0/24 107.170.233.0/24 107.170.234.0/24 107.170.235.0/24 107.170.236.0/24 107.170.237.0/24 107.170.238.0/24 107.170.239.0/24 107.170.240.0/24 107.170.241.0/24 107.170.242.0/24 107.170.243.0/24 107.170.244.0/24 107.170.245.0/24 107.170.246.0/24 107.170.247.0/24 107.170.248.0/24 107.170.249.0/24 107.170.250.0/24 107.170.251.0/24 107.170.252.0/24 107.170.253.0/24 107.170.254.0/24 107.170.255.0/24 128.199.0.0/20 129.212.164.0/22 134.199.136.0/22 134.199.140.0/22 134.199.180.0/22 134.199.184.0/22 134.199.208.0/20 134.199.224.0/20 134.209.0.0/20 134.209.48.0/20 134.209.140.0/22 137.184.0.0/20 137.184.32.0/20 137.184.80.0/20 137.184.112.0/20 137.184.176.0/20 137.184.224.0/20 137.184.244.0/22 137.184.255.0/24 138.68.0.0/20 138.68.16.0/20 138.68.36.0/22 138.68.40.0/21 138.68.48.0/20 138.68.192.0/22 138.68.196.0/22 138.68.200.0/22 138.68.208.0/20 138.68.224.0/20 138.68.240.0/20 138.197.192.0/20 138.197.208.0/20 138.197.232.0/22 138.197.236.0/22 142.93.16.0/20 142.93.80.0/20 143.110.128.0/20 143.110.144.0/20 143.110.192.0/20 143.110.224.0/20 143.198.48.0/20 143.198.64.0/20 143.198.96.0/20 143.198.128.0/20 143.198.144.0/20 143.198.224.0/20 143.198.244.0/22 143.244.176.0/20 143.244.208.0/22 144.126.208.0/20 146.190.0.0/22 146.190.12.0/22 146.190.32.0/19 146.190.112.0/20 146.190.128.0/19 146.190.160.0/20 147.182.192.0/20 147.182.224.0/20 147.182.240.0/20 157.230.72.0/22 157.230.128.0/20 157.230.144.0/20 157.230.160.0/20 157.230.196.0/22 157.230.204.0/22 157.245.160.0/20 157.245.176.0/20 157.245.224.0/20 159.65.64.0/20 159.65.96.0/20 159.89.128.0/20 159.89.144.0/20 159.89.220.0/22 159.203.192.0/20 159.203.208.0/20 159.203.224.0/20 159.203.240.0/20 159.223.192.0/20 161.35.224.0/20 161.35.240.0/22 162.243.128.0/24 162.243.129.0/24 162.243.130.0/24 162.243.131.0/24 162.243.132.0/24 162.243.133.0/24 162.243.134.0/24 162.243.135.0/24 162.243.136.0/24 162.243.137.0/24 162.243.138.0/24 162.243.139.0/24 162.243.140.0/24 162.243.141.0/24 162.243.142.0/24 162.243.143.0/24 162.243.144.0/24 162.243.145.0/24 162.243.146.0/24 162.243.147.0/24 162.243.148.0/24 162.243.149.0/24 162.243.150.0/24 162.243.151.0/24 162.243.152.0/21 164.90.144.0/20 164.90.244.0/22 164.92.64.0/19 164.92.96.0/19 165.22.128.0/20 165.22.144.0/20 165.22.160.0/20 165.227.0.0/20 165.227.16.0/20 165.227.48.0/20 165.227.240.0/22 165.232.48.0/20 165.232.128.0/20 165.232.144.0/20 167.71.112.0/20 167.71.144.0/20 167.99.24.0/22 167.99.96.0/20 167.99.160.0/20 167.172.8.0/22 167.172.112.0/20 167.172.192.0/20 167.172.208.0/20 178.128.0.0/20 178.128.64.0/20 178.128.128.0/22 178.128.176.0/20 192.241.192.0/24 192.241.193.0/24 192.241.194.0/24 192.241.195.0/24 192.241.196.0/24 192.241.197.0/24 192.241.198.0/24 192.241.199.0/24 192.241.200.0/24 192.241.201.0/24 192.241.202.0/24 192.241.203.0/24 192.241.204.0/24 192.241.205.0/24 192.241.206.0/24 192.241.207.0/24 192.241.208.0/24 192.241.209.0/24 192.241.210.0/24 192.241.211.0/24 192.241.212.0/24 192.241.213.0/24 192.241.214.0/24 192.241.215.0/24 192.241.216.0/24 192.241.217.0/24 192.241.218.0/24 192.241.219.0/24 192.241.220.0/24 192.241.221.0/24 192.241.222.0/24 192.241.223.0/24 192.241.224.0/24 192.241.225.0/24 192.241.226.0/24 192.241.227.0/24 192.241.228.0/24 192.241.229.0/24 192.241.230.0/24 192.241.231.0/24 192.241.232.0/24 192.241.233.0/24 192.241.234.0/24 192.241.235.0/24 192.241.236.0/24 192.241.237.0/24 192.241.238.0/24 192.241.239.0/24 198.199.92.0/24 198.199.93.0/24 198.199.94.0/24 198.199.95.0/24 198.199.96.0/24 198.199.97.0/24 198.199.98.0/24 198.199.100.0/24 198.199.101.0/24 198.199.102.0/24 198.199.103.0/24 198.199.104.0/24 198.199.105.0/24 198.199.106.0/24 198.199.107.0/24 198.199.108.0/24 198.199.109.0/24 198.199.110.0/24 198.199.111.0/24 198.199.112.0/24 198.199.113.0/24 198.199.114.0/24 198.199.115.0/24 198.199.116.0/24 198.199.117.0/24 198.199.118.0/24 198.199.119.0/24 206.189.64.0/20 206.189.160.0/20 206.189.208.0/20 209.38.4.0/22 209.38.64.0/20 209.38.116.0/22 209.38.128.0/19 209.38.172.0/22 2604:a880:1:20::/64 2604:a880:1:4a::/64 2604:a880:2:d0::/64 2604:a880:2:d1::/64 2604:a880:4:1d0::/64